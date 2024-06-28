Edmonds American Legion Post 66 to celebrate 100th anniversary with July 4th community picnic

As a part of the celebration of its 100-year anniversary, Edmonds American Legion Post 66 will hold a community picnic at its post hall on Thursday, July 4 after the annual Edmonds 4th of July parade. All are welcome to attend for hamburgers and a menu of other food and soft drinks.

Joining in the celebration as hosts will be members of VFW Post 8870, which also shares the hall for its meetings. “Edmonds and South Snohomish County has always been so supportive of our veterans and veteran organizations, and we welcome this opportunity to thank them for that support,” said Legion Post Commander Dan Mullene.

The post is located at 117 6th Ave. S., just across the street from the newly opened Edmonds Main Street Commons. Named after World War I veteran Frank Freese, the post was first established in October 1924.

The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization. Focusing on service to veterans, servicemembers and communities, the legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States.

Members of the American Legion and VFW posts will be on hand to answer questions about both organizations and provide information on membership to interested veterans.