Edmonds Architectural Design Board to meet June 27

The Edmonds Architectural Design Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27. On its agenda: Review of the draft Community Design Element of the Edmonds 2024 Comprehensive Plan.

The meeting will be in the Brackett Room, 3rd floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. You can also watch via Zoom at this link. The passcode is 591531.

You can see the complete agenda here.