Edmonds Arts Festival Party draws record crowd

Edmonds Arts Foundation officials (L-R) Denise Cole, Beth Sanger and Kirsten Paust show off local artist Bear Carpenter’s original art for the annual Arts Festival poster, and a community-created fingerpaint.– both available at auction to benefit the arts foundation.

The annual Edmonds Arts Festival kicked off in style Wednesday evening with the traditional Arts Festival Party, where attendees had the opportunity to view and purchase original art from several juried galleries. According to Edmonds Arts Foundation officials, 550 tickets were sold — 200 more than last year — making this the biggest kickoff party in recent history.

Student art from local schools is a traditional part of the juried competition and is viewable in several galleries on the lower level of the Frances Anderson Center.

Juried art was also available to view – and purchase – in several main floor galleries.

After viewing the art, attendees were invited to move to the Library Plaza for gourmet appetizers, delectable desserts and fine beverages while listening – and dancing – to a varied selection of rock and roll performed by the Dogtones.

But the big reason for coming this year – and all years – is to celebrate and support the arts in Edmonds and participate in the opening event of the annual Edmonds Arts Festival.

Larry Carpenter and Dave Buelow pause for a photo.
Tana Axtelle and Port of Edmonds Executive Director Angela Harris.
The youngest attendee was 3-month-old Kaia, who couldn’t resist a peek-a-boo look at the camera.
Kathy Wallace and Edmonds sculptor David Varnau break the ice on the dance floor.
Erika Barnett of Salish Sea Brewing pours a cold one for a happy customer.
As the sun went down the music picked up and dancers filled the floor joined by photographer Amanda Thornton-Dewitt.

A couple breaks away from the crowd to appreciate the sunset from the library patio.

The festival will run Friday through Sunday, is free to attend, and in addition to the galleries in the Frances Anderson Center will include hundreds of artist booths where visitors can purchase original works by Northwest artists including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, garden art, clothing and much more.

More information is available here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

