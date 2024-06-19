Edmonds Automotive’s new owner promises to keep the vibe alive

Edmonds Automotive — a downtown fixture with an extremely loyal customer base — now has a new owner who pledges to maintain the soul of the much-loved auto repair shop.

“I want to be part of the community and maintain the special charm that brings folks into Edmonds Automotive – and keeps them coming back,” said Greg Wright, who recently purchased the business at 218 3rd Ave. N..

Edmonds Automotive’s roots go back to 1946, when the original shop opened in the Westgate neighborhood. In 1968, it moved to its present location, at which time a talented young mechanic named Chuck Verrall was part of the team. In 1989, Verrall bought the business, and his son Charles “Chaz” Verrall started working there too. Eleven years later, Chuck retired and sold the business to Chaz, who from the outset put the focus on building solid customer – and employee – satisfaction and loyalty.

And according to long-time customer Doug Lofstrom, that formula works.

“It’s been 34 years since I first started doing business with Chaz and the gang at Edmonds Automotive,” Lofstrom said. “I was in there recently for something or other regarding one of my cars when Chaz reminded me of times he worked on a beat-up old Ford pickup of mine. I can barely remember owning the truck — I got rid of it 30 years ago! But he remembered the details of the truck and what he did to it. Wow!”

In a 2015 presentation to the Rotary Club of Edmonds, Chaz explained: “I love coming to work, and I want to make sure we are all having a good time. If you’re not careful, business can turn into work and that’s not fun. It’s not all about commerce – it’s about having a good time.”

Along with keeping the charm and building on Chaz’s philosophy, Wright plans to bring in new skill sets and modern tools to service the increasingly complex automobiles on the road today.

“This involves some major renovations and will take some time,” he explained. “We’re looking to reopen later this year, but with everything we’re doing we don’t have an exact date yet. So stay tuned!”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel