Edmonds City Council meeting virtually in committees June 18

Here are the agendas for the Edmonds City Council committee meetings, now on the third Tuesday of each month.

Parks and public works committee — 1:30 p.m.

– Creative Dist. Gateway Art RFQ

– A Perrinville flow reduction study update and interlocal agreement between the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood, plus a professional services agreement for the study update.

– A safety action plan agreement between the Puget Sound Regional Council and the City of Edmonds

– A supplemental agreement with WSP for construction management services on the 76th Ave overlay project.

– A supplemental agreement with SCJ for Hwy 99 revitalization stage 3

– An update on the 7317 Lake Ballinger Way property purchase.

– An update on the 84th Avenue West Walkway (234th-238th Streets Southwest)

– Authorization to purchase a 2024 Freightliner 800 Series Jet Truck

– Council Rules of Procedure Sections 1 & 2 — Authority and Council Organization

Public safety-planning-human services-personnel — 3:30 p.m.

– Arlington Airport use agreement for conducting police department driver training in 2024

– Municipal Employees Benefit Trust (MEBT) updates

– Proposed listing of 428 3rd Ave. N. on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places

Finance committee — 5:30 p.m.

– Enterprise resource planning software update

– May 2042 monthly financial report

– Resolution adopting biennial budget calendar for 2025-26

– Briefing on community survey

Council committee meetings are virtual work sessions for the council and city staff. Committee meeting agendas do not include audience comments or public hearings. You can watch these meetings using this Zoom meeting link: zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public cannot access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the city council conference room, first floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.