Edmonds’ Cline Jewelers on hunt for Seattle’s favorite engagement ring

Word travels fast in the Seattle area about popular restaurants, great stores and upcoming events, but it’s not always easy to tell what kind of jewelry is trending among Seattleites. Edmonds’ Cline Jewelers is on a mission to learn more about the city’s taste in jewelry – and in particular, engagement rings. This summer, they’re surveying locals to figure out what the Seattle area’s favorite engagement ring might look like.

“We wanted to find out a little more about what’s popular in our community these days,” says store owner Andy Cline. “Tastes change, and now we have a new generation of brides getting engaged. It’s important to make sure we’re carrying the exact styles they want.” By answering the survey, local participants can help Cline stock up on the latest engagement rings. In addition, one lucky respondent will win a $2,000 gift card to the jewelry store. The gift card prize adds an extra element of fun, and Cline hopes the winner will use the gift card to buy or create a custom ring of their own.

The survey is quick and easy, taking about 45 seconds. Survey takers will choose their favorite components of an engagement ring, from the color of the ring band to the shape of the diamond. At the end of the survey period, Cline will tally up the votes and release the results. They’ll also select the winner of the $2,000 gift card.

According to a press release announcing the contest, Andy Cline and his team have been helping folks in the Seattle area propose for over 40 years now, and he says that helping clients find their engagement rings is one of the most rewarding aspects of the jewelry business. “Engagement rings are about helping a couple tell their story,” he says. “And I believe no one should ever have to settle for anything less than the ring of their dreams.”

Cline says he’s looking forward to seeing what Seattle’s favorite ring looks like, but emphasized that regardless of what the city chooses, local brides will always have plenty of different options at his store. “Whatever ring you’re dreaming of, we’ll make sure you find it here – even if that means customizing it just for you.”

You can vote in the survey here. To find out the results, follow Cline Jewelers on Facebook and Instagram, where the winning ring and gift card winner will be announced in August.