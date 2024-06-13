Edmonds College to host World Refugee Day Thursday, June 20 

Edmonds College will host World Refugee Day 2024 on Thursday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Woodway Hall, Room 202. The event is co-sponsored by Refugee & Immigrant Services Northwest (RISNW), Snohomish County, Snohomish County Health Department, and Lynnwood Food Bank.

“The World Refugee Day event at Edmonds College is a significant testament to our institution’s unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion. It’s a platform to honor the courage of refugee communities and acknowledge their immense contributions as they rebuild their lives in new environments,” said Christine Kobayashi, dean of the International Education Division at Edmonds.

“World Refugee Day emphasizes the importance of protecting refugees’ human rights and ensures we treat them with dignity and respect,” added Edmonds President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “We’re proud to host this celebration that champions equity and inclusion for all on our campus.”

The World Refugee Day event, open to all, will feature inspirational remarks by local officials, captivating cultural performances, enlightening keynote addresses by former refugees, ethnic foods and information tables.

World Refugee Day holds a significant place in our global calendar. It was celebrated for the first time on June 20, 2001, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. Initially, it was known as Africa Refugee Day before the United Nations General Assembly officially designated it as an international day in December 2000. For more information on World Refugee Day, visit www.unhcr.org/us/world-refugee-day.