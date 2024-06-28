Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary supports music programs in the Edmonds School District

The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers recently presented a $9,500 check to the Edmonds School District that will fund enrichment opportunities for school district musicians.

For more than 20 years, the Edmonds Daybreakers have partnered with the Edmonds School District to produce the Edmonds Jazz Connection, featuring student musicians from the district and surrounding communities. In addition, the Daybreakers club provides funds for music programs.

The check was presented to Scott Barnes, the district’s manager visual and performing arts, during the club’s June 18 meeting.

“We love partnering with the Edmonds Daybreaker Rotary Club each year on the Jazz Connection, which is an annual celebration of our students and the vibrancy of our community,” Barnes said. “This generous donation will provide ongoing enrichment opportunities for all of the musicians throughout next school year. Teachers will be able to bring in guest artists and provide advanced workshops for students, which will positively impact hundreds of young musicians in the Edmonds School District.

“We are truly grateful for the continued support of the Rotary, exemplifying their commitment to service,” Barnes added.

The public is invited to attend Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club meetings, held at 7:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.