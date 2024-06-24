Edmonds in Bloom announces July 21 garden tour, Aug. 7 celebration

Now that summer is in full bloom, Edmonds in Bloom volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods and the business district, “planting” Edmonds in Bloom flags in front yard gardens and storefront containers to thank local gardeners for helping to make Edmonds beautiful.

The annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21.Tickets ($25) are limited and sell out yearly, so buy them early. Tickets are on sale in downtown Edmonds at Bench & Board and ACE Hardware and at Sky Nursery in Shoreline. Tickets can also be purchased online at edmondsinbloom.org. Get your Edmonds in Bloom merchandise at https://edmonds.love

Besides the Garden Tour, Edmonds in Bloom will host the annual Garden Celebration at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The program, open to the public, honors the organization’s volunteers and celebrates floral activities that beautify the community. The featured speaker will be Brooks Kolb, principal of Brooks Kolb Landscape Architecture, a Seattle firm specializing in residential garden design. Kolb will present “Creating Spaces: A Landscape Architect’s Approach to Garden Design.”

Edmonds in Bloom is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the floral beautification of the community by uniting the residents, organizations and businesses of Edmonds; supporting horticultural education; and creating a colorful and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

Anyone interested in becoming an Edmonds in Bloom volunteer can learn more at edmondsinbloom.org/edmonds-volunteer.

Garden Tour proceeds support a variety of projects and activities in the community. Visit edmondsinbloom.org for more information