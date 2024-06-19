Edmonds Petanque Club hosting Bastille Day tournament July 14

Petanque players are invited to participate in the Edmonds Petanque Club’s Annual Bastille Day tournament, starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 14 at Edmonds’ Civic Playfield.

The Bastille Day Petanque Tournament is a community event, open to all, regardless of experience, said the club’s Jack McHenry. “It is an excellent chance to learn more about the game of petanque and to meet a variety of players from Edmonds and other clubs in the region,” he said.

Each participant plays in four matches during the day, teamed with two new teammates in each game. This is a “panache” design that randomly creates teams of three players in order to have people meet as many other players as possible.

Croissants and coffee start the day. An accordion player will provide appropriate French cafe music at noon. There will also be a raffle and auction at lunchtime.

Cost is $30 for club members and $35 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit www.edmondspetanqueclub.org.