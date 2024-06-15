Edmonds Planning Board seeks new alternate member

The City of Edmonds is seeking residents interested in participating on the Edmonds Planning Board as the alternate member.

Under Edmonds City Code, the alternative member will be appointed to serve in the event any regular member is absent or disqualified for any reason. In the event a regular member is absent or disqualified, the alternate will have all the powers of a regular member, including the right to vote on board decisions. The alternate will be subject to the same attendance requirements as regular board members.

Interested individuals may obtain an application by contacting the mayor’s office at 425-771-0247 or by visiting the city website at www.edmondswa.gov/board_commission_application.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, July 12.

The city encourages women, people of color, and people from underrepresented communities, as defined in the City’s Equitable Engagement Framework, to apply for board service. Qualified candidates will be interviewed by the mayor, who will make the appointment with Edmonds City Council confirmation.

For more information about the Edmonds Planning Board’s work, contact planning@edmondswa.gov.