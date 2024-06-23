Edmonds Police Blotter: June 11-18, 2024

June 11

7200 block of 224th Street Southwest: A man was cited for DUI. He was released to hospital staff for involuntary treatment act criteria.

1800 block of 72nd Avenue West: A woman reported malicious mischief at a residence.

100 block of 6th Avenue North: A family on vacation came home to find items missing.

8300 block of 226th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance between a married couple ended in an arrest for assault.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man lost a wallet at a grocery store.

7800 block of 222nd Street Southwest: A briefcase was found in a park. The owner is unknown.

7400 block of 212th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was located and recovered.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a grocery store.

23700 block of 101st Avenue West: A man reported identity theft and credit card fraud.

7300 block of 210th Street Southwest: A man was trespassed from a property where he was fired.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man ran out of a store without paying for alcohol.

June 12

500 block of Railroad Avenue North: A man reported malicious mischief at a park bathroom.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man who shoplifted items from a store was arrested and booked into jail.

22000 block of Highway 99: A man turned in a license plate to police.

23700 block of 104th Avenue West: A man was arrested and booked into jail for assaulting a juvenile and stealing his personal belongings.

23800 block of Highway 99: A man suffered a medical emergency while working in a building.

400 block of Admiral Way: A woman was unable to locate her parked vehicle.

24100 block of Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store.

23600 block of 79th Avenue West: A juvenile called 911 because his grandmother disciplined him.

24000 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle.

24300 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

June 13

8th Avenue North/Pine Street: A behavioral health contact was made.

16100 block of 76th Place West: A man reported malicious mischief at a wastewater pump station.

900 block of Olympic Avenue North: Malicious mischief was reported.

23000 block of Edmonds Way: A man broke into a secured parking garage and stole a motorcycle.

400 block of 12th Avenue North: Theft was reported.

21800 block of 82nd Place West: A Child Protective Services referral was made regarding suspicious behavior between juvenile boys. No crime was identified.

23500 block of 84th Avenue West: A flag pole was damaged by an unknown suspect overnight.

8200 block of 187th Street Southwest: A man reported suspicious circumstances.

960 block of Edmonds Street: A vehicle prowl was reported.

20800 block of 17th Avenue North: A man was arrested for an Edmonds PD warrant.

8100 block of 240th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

8800 block of Shell Place: A civil dispute between neighbors from months ago was reported.

224th Steet Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI warrant.

June 14

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from store.

21900 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant and drug possession.

20000 block of 80th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

7700 block of 216th Street Southwest: Pornographic images were stapled onto telephone poles. There is no suspect information.

100 block of 5th Avenue North: A license plate was stolen off a vehicle.

700 block of Main Street: A man was arrested for criminal trespass.

22000 block of Highway 99: A man threatened employees and spat on officers. The suspect was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail.

20800 block of 76th Avenue West: Unknown suspects robbed two juveniles.

19600 block of 88th Avenue West: Mail was stolen theft from a mailbox.

7500 block of 178th Place Southwest: A man reported he suspected an unknown subject made a copy of his vehicle’s license plate and used it to drive in HOV lanes.

660 block of Edmonds Way: A man stated he was assaulted by his ex-partner in the parking lot of a business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for violation of protection orders.

7200 block of 224th Street Southwest: Police and fire personnel responded to a residential fire. Two occupants were located inside and transported to the hospital. (See related story here.)

600 block of Edmonds Way: A man was stopped for speeding. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI.

June 15

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespass and booking into the Snohomish County Jail.

500 block of Pine Street: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.

23000 block of 100th Avenue West: A man stole merchandise from a business. The suspect was not located.

9300 block of 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered and impounded.

7400 block of 208th Street Southwest: A woman was brought to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

9303 block of 244th Steeet Southwest: A vehicle was located displaying the wrong license plate. The plate was removed and entered as evidence.

June 16

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a business and assaulted an officer after being arrested.

300 block of Bell Street: A possible suicide attempt was investigated.

23600 block of Highway 99: Three juveniles ate at a business and left without paying. The juveniles were not located.

7600 block of Olympic View Drive: A man reported being locked inside of a building.

23800 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

600 block of Admiral Way: A woman assaulted a man and woman. Criminal charges were forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.

20900 block of 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument between a girlfriend and boyfriend was reported.

June 17

500 block of Paradise Lane: A suspect assaulted a neighbor over a dispute. The subject was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant and for the assault.

8500 block of 200th Street Southwest: Explicit photos were shared between juveniles.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

20900 block of 70th Avenue West: A man was reported missing by his stepfather.

100 block of Pine Street: A parking garage was burglarized and multiple E-Bikes were stolen.

20400 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man and woman stole property from a business and fled in a vehicle.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole watches from a department store.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.

500 block of Paradise Lane: A report of a possible prowler in the area was investigated.

June 18

4400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Mountlake Terrace Police with taking a domestic violence assault suspect into custody.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft.

4600 block of 196th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.