Edmonds Police Blotter: May 21-28, 2024

May 21

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: An Adult Protective Services referral was made for a man. There was no suspect information.

10100 block of Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from business.

9600 block of 231st Place Southwest: A man reported medication missing.

May 22

7300 block of 216th Street Southwest: A man’s vehicle was broken into by an unknown subject. Subject appeared to be a male approximately 30 years old, wearing dark clothing.

21100 block of 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of stolen property and identity theft.

21600 block of 76th Avenue West: Police took protective custody of a newborn from Swedish Hospital. The child was transferred to Department of Children, Youth and Families custody.

24100 block of Highway 99: Officers recovered a stolen vehicle.

23800 block of Highway 99: A man damaged hotel property with a rock. The suspect was not located.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.

21100 block of Highway 99: Four juvenile males were involved in a physical altercation with another group of juvenile males.

1000 block of Main Street: A resident had property damaged. Possible suspect information.

21100 block of 77th Place West: A small drone was found in a backyard.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man lost his wallet in a parking lot.

21900 block of Highway 99: A man was cited and released for hit-and-run.

Meadow Place/Cascadian Way: K9 unit assisted a neighboring agency with an eluding investigation.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a business.

20900 block of Cypress Way: K9 Unit assisted a neighboring agency with a burglary investigation.

May 23

236300 block of Highway 99: A man stole scissors from a grocery store.

23600 block of Highway 99: An unknown man stole merchandise from a business. The suspect was not located.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.

19100 block of Olympic View Drive: A man lost a firearm.

21900 block of 76th Avenue West: Multiple eyeglasses frames were stolen from an unsecured case.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A woman stole food from a local restaurant. She left on foot and was not located.

7300 block of 172nd Street Southwest: A woman’s Social Security number was used fraudulently. There is no suspect information.

200 block of 5th Avenue North: Property was found in a patrol vehicle and entered into the property room.

500 block of Main Street: A vehicle fled after backing into an unoccupied parked car.

9400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered and impounded at the owner’s request.

May 24

7200 block of 220th Street Southwest: A woman and a man were inside a closed business. Both were identified and arrested for trespassing.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

900 block of 9th Avenue North: A man was involved in online fraud.

8600 block of Main Street: Property was found in the street.

20900 block of 70th Avenue West: A man committed theft from a treatment facility. The suspect has not been identified.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.

1100 block of 6th Avenue South: A woman and man were heard having a verbal altercation.

2300 block of Edmonds Way: Two unknown subjects were seen walking near an apartment complex with packages. The incident was reported as suspicious activity.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked on a warrant.

800 block of Maple Street: A woman was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for a domestic violence/assault.

May 25

100 block of West Main Street: A man was booked for DUI.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespass at local business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man and woman were booked for making false statements, possession of dangerous weapons, possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor warrant.

22500 block of 76th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for an out-of-state felony warrant.

7600 230th Street Southwest: Officers responded to an argument that had occurred earlier in the day.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man attempted to steal miscellaneous merchandise from a business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business. The merchandise was recovered.

21900 bock of Highway 99: A man used forged currency to purchase property.

May 26

1100 block of Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and second degree driving with a suspended license.

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man claimed to be defrauded out of thousands of dollars.

19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding Edmonds warrant.

22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with a translation.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.

24100 block of Highway 99: Women stole from a store.

24100 block of Highway 99: A woman stole from a store.

May 27

8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A woman dined and dashed at a restaurant; later she was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for refusing to stop during a traffic stop and refusing to identify himself.

23800 block of Highway 99: A stranger made a threat to harm a business owner; the suspect was trespassed from the business.

9400 block of 190th Place Southwest: A woman reported malicious mischief at a residential mailbox.

800 block of Main Street: Police responded to a domestic verbal argument.

22800 block of 75th Avenue West: Juveniles playing with a BB gun caused damage near a house.

24100 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested and booked for shoplifting and outstanding warrants.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from Burlington.

23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for theft from a grocery store.

May 28

23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business. The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a business.

23600 block of Highway 99: A reported theft at a local business was investigated. The suspect was not found.

5700 block of 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stopped for a stolen license plate. It was determined the plate had not been removed from the stolen-vehicle database.

24100 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from local business.

200 block of 4th Avenue South: A man was transported to the hospital for behavioral health evaluation after an altercation with a woman.

23600 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.