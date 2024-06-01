Edmonds Police Blotter: May 21-28, 2024

May 21
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: An Adult Protective Services referral was made for a man. There was no suspect information.
10100 block of Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from business.
9600 block of 231st Place Southwest: A man reported medication missing.
May 22
7300 block of 216th Street Southwest: A man’s vehicle was broken into by an unknown subject. Subject appeared to be a male approximately 30 years old, wearing dark clothing.
21100 block of 80th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of stolen property and identity theft.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: Police took protective custody of a newborn from Swedish Hospital. The child was transferred to Department of Children, Youth and Families custody.
24100 block of Highway 99: Officers recovered a stolen vehicle.
23800 block of Highway 99: A man damaged hotel property with a rock. The suspect was not located.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.
21100 block of Highway 99: Four juvenile males were involved in a physical altercation with another group of juvenile males.
1000 block of Main Street: A resident had property damaged. Possible suspect information.
21100 block of 77th Place West: A small drone was found in a backyard.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man lost his wallet in a parking lot.
21900 block of Highway 99: A man was cited and released for hit-and-run.
Meadow Place/Cascadian Way: K9 unit assisted a neighboring agency with an eluding investigation.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a business.
20900 block of Cypress Way: K9 Unit assisted a neighboring agency with a burglary investigation.
May 23
236300 block of Highway 99: A man stole scissors from a grocery store.
23600 block of Highway 99: An unknown man stole merchandise from a business. The suspect was not located.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was suspected of theft.
19100 block of Olympic View Drive: A man lost a firearm.
21900 block of 76th Avenue West: Multiple eyeglasses frames were stolen from an unsecured case.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A woman stole food from a local restaurant. She left on foot and was not located.
7300 block of 172nd Street Southwest: A woman’s Social Security number was used fraudulently. There is no suspect information.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: Property was found in a patrol vehicle and entered into the property room.
500 block of Main Street: A vehicle fled after backing into an unoccupied parked car.
9400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered and impounded at the owner’s request.
May 24
7200 block of 220th Street Southwest: A woman and a man were inside a closed business. Both were identified and arrested for trespassing.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
900 block of 9th Avenue North: A man was involved in online fraud.
8600 block of Main Street: Property was found in the street.
20900 block of 70th Avenue West: A man committed theft from a treatment facility. The suspect has not been identified.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting.
1100 block of 6th Avenue South: A woman and man were heard having a verbal altercation.
2300 block of Edmonds Way: Two unknown subjects were seen walking near an apartment complex with packages. The incident was reported as suspicious activity.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked on a warrant.
800 block of Maple Street: A woman was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for a domestic violence/assault.
May 25
100 block of West Main Street: A man was booked for DUI.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespass at local business.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man and woman were booked for making false statements, possession of dangerous weapons, possession of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor warrant.
22500 block of 76th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for an out-of-state felony warrant.
7600 230th Street Southwest: Officers responded to an argument that had occurred earlier in the day.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man attempted to steal miscellaneous merchandise from a business.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business. The merchandise was recovered.
21900 bock of Highway 99: A man used forged currency to purchase property.
May 26
1100 block of Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and second degree driving with a suspended license.
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A man claimed to be defrauded out of thousands of dollars.
19300 block of 44th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding Edmonds warrant.
22800 block of 44th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with a translation.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.
24100 block of Highway 99: Women stole from a store.
May 27
8400 block of 244th Street Southwest: A woman dined and dashed at a restaurant; later she was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
4300 block of 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for refusing to stop during a traffic stop and refusing to identify himself.
23800 block of Highway 99: A stranger made a threat to harm a business owner; the suspect was trespassed from the business.
9400 block of 190th Place Southwest: A woman reported malicious mischief at a residential mailbox.
800 block of Main Street: Police responded to a domestic verbal argument.
22800 block of 75th Avenue West: Juveniles playing with a BB gun caused damage near a house.
24100 block of Highway 99: A woman was arrested and booked for shoplifting and outstanding warrants.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from Burlington.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for theft from a grocery store.
May 28
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business. The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a business.
23600 block of Highway 99: A reported theft at a local business was investigated. The suspect was not found.
5700 block of 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stopped for a stolen license plate. It was determined the plate had not been removed from the stolen-vehicle database.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from local business.
200 block of 4th Avenue South: A man was transported to the hospital for behavioral health evaluation after an altercation with a woman.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
