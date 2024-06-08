Edmonds Police Blotter: May 28-June 4, 2024

May 28
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked for theft from a grocery store.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole from a business. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man stole items from a department store.
23600 block of Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business. The suspect was not found.
200 block of 5th Avenue North: An owner surrendered their dog after they were unable to care for it.
5700 block of 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stopped for a stolen license plate. It was determined the plate had not been removed from stolen vehicle database.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
200 block of 4th Avenue South: A man was transported to the hospital for behavioral health evaluation after an altercation with a woman.
23700 block of 104th Avenue West: Theft was reported.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.
May 29
21800 block of 93rd Avenue West: Theft was reported.
8200 block of 242nd Street Southwest: Malicious mischief was reported.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for theft, criminal trespassing, obstructing a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
500 block of 5th Avenue: A man was booked into jail for outstanding warrant.
23632 block of Highway 99: A collision was reported.
18100 block of 88th Avenue West: A man reported identity theft.
5400 block of 212th Street Southwest: Patrol assisted Mountlake Terrace Police with apprehending a domestic violence suspect armed with a firearm.
8400 block of Bowdoin Way: An unknown subject attempted to break into several businesses. The subject was not located.
May 30
23800 block of Edmonds Way: A woman’s vehicle was vandalized.
000 block of Railroad Avenue North: A man was issued a parking infraction for refusing to move vehicle from fire lane.
23800 block of Highway 99: A man was issued a criminal trespass warning.
9500 block of Bowdoin Way: A juvenile female’s purse was stolen from a park.
10100 block of Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for harassment and trespass and was transported to the county jail.
May 31
9700 block of Edmonds Way: A man found a backpack and purse in a parking lot.
23200 block of 100th Avenue West: Graffiti was found on bathroom walls threatening a school.
23100 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree theft, second-degree assault and malicious mischief.
1400 block of 7th Place South: A video of a woman was posted online without her consent.
200 block of 3rd Avenue North: A man turned in suspected drug paraphernalia to police. Items were entered into evidence for destruction.
23900 block of Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and an outstanding warrant.
100 block of James Street: A woman stated her mother in hospice care needed medical attention.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail after shoplifting.
22000 block of Highway 99: An unknown subject broke into a woman’s vehicle and stole items.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was booked for theft with special circumstances.
5200 block of 212th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on his warrant.
7100 block of 212th Street Southwest: An unknown subject tagged a building with graffiti. The subject was not found.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A hospital worker was assaulted, and charges were referred to the prosecutor.
June 1
22800 block of 100th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a warrant and transferred to a local agency for booking.
23600 block of Highway 99: A woman was cited and released for theft.
16100 block of 75th Place West: Two juvenile females were cited and released for minor in possession of cannabis.
21600 block of 76th Avenue West: A behavioral health contact was made.
23400 block of Edmonds Way: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
22500 block of Highway 99: A power supply to a standalone ATM was removed and stolen.
June 2
9800 block of Edmonds Way: Three women stole from a business.
7500 block of 218th Street Southwest: A report was made regarding stolen Airpods and cologne from a vehicle prowl.
7700 block of 171st Street Southwest: A behavioral health contact was made.
23500 block of Highway 99: A juvenile was reportedly harassed by other juveniles.
June 3
1200 block of 8th Avenue South: A behavioral health contact was made.
234th Street Southwest/94th Place West: A behavioral health contact was made.
24200 block of 107th Place West: A motorcycle was stolen from a residence.
100 block of West Dayton Street: A fake Facebook profile targeted a business.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.
19800 block of 82nd Place West: A license plate was turned in to the police department.
8800 block of 236th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.
22100 block of Highway 99: A transient man was trespassed from a business property.
600 block of 8th Avenue North: A motorcycle was stolen from a driveway.
19000 block of 75th Avenue West: Police assisted Lynnwood police with an evidence track for a suspect in possession of a stolen motor vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run collision with a house.
June 4
7400 block of 210th Street Southwest: A woman’s information was fraudulently used. There is no suspect information.
24100 block of Highway 99: A man was booked for third-degree theft.
23600 block of Highway 99: An unidentified man stole merchandise from a business and fled.
23600 block of Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.
