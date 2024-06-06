Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for June 10, 2024

June 10, 2024

7:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

V. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of May 13th and May 28, 2024 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

VI. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. 2025 Budget and Comprehensive Scheme of Harbor Improvements Schedule

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

X. WORKSHOP

A. Establishing Temporary Commission Committees

XI. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XII. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84110512677 or Audio/Mobile 1.253.215.8782 US Meeting ID: 841 1051 2677

Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or through Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.

