Reminder: Edmonds School District Class of 2024 high school graduation dates

The Edmonds School District has announced the dates for its Class of 2024 high school graduations.

They are:

Edmonds Heights K-12

Friday, June 7

7 p.m.

Woodway Campus

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Wednesday, June 12

5 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium

Scriber Lake High

Wednesday, June 12

7 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium

Mountlake Terrace High

Thursday, June 13

6:30 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium

Meadowdale High

Friday, June 14

6:30 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway High

Monday, June 17

6:30 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium

Lynnwood High

Tuesday, June 18

6:30 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium

Ceremonies at the Edmonds Stadium have limited capacity and are open to family and friends with tickets. Parking is available onsite but carpooling is encouraged. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed by the Mountlake Terrace High CTE Communication Club, Hawk Broadcasting Network (HBN) via its YouTube channel.