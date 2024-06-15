Edmonds Waterfront Center fills two key positions

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) said Friday it has hired former Clothes for Kids Executive Director Joan Morrison as its new stewardship director and Frank Molina as chef for the EWC Senior Lunch program.

“We are thrilled that Joan and Frank have joined our team”, said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson. “They are both noted leaders in their fields and will be heading up two priority areas – feeding vulnerable seniors and building lifelong relationships with our members and supporters.”

Throughout Morrison’s 20-year career, she has held leadership roles at the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and Clothes for Kids. “I have been involved in fundraising throughout my career,” she said. “I am excited to have a sole focus on resource development and building relationships.”

Molina has been a chef for his entire career, working at many restaurants and senior living facilities; always focused on quality. Food has been his life. Currently the EWC lunch program serves 50 lunches a day, Monday-Friday, for people who are 60 years of age or older and are registered for the program.