Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball coach steps down

After 12 years with the Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball program, head coach Robert Brown has informed players and families of his decision to step down, according to a news release from the Edmonds School District.

“After three years as an assistant, Brown took over as head coach in the 14-15 season and made an immediate impact on the league,” said Director of Athletics Angie McGuire. “His teams took pride in outworking their opponents and were best known for their signature stifling full court man-to-man defense, something that propelled them to the postseason each of his 9 years as head coach.

Coach Brown led the 2016 EWHS team to a Wesco title, a Northwest District 1 championship – for just the second time in school history – and a state regional appearance, McGuire said.

In an interview from that season, Coach Brown reflected on his team’s defense saying, “When people tell me they like watching us because we play hard, that’s the biggest compliment you can give me.”

“Robert cares deeply about his athletes – both on and off the court, he cares about the school, and he has always taken great pride in the Edmonds-Woodway community,” McGuire said. “He fostered a sense of family and loyalty in his program, which is why so many of his former players are still in touch with him.

“The fact that three of the assistants on his bench are former players speaks volumes about the connection he builds with student-athletes. We feel fortunate to have had Coach Brown help shape the lives of those in the EW Boys Basketball program for the last 12 years – he will be missed.”

The EWHS head boys basketball position is currently open for applicants on the district website.