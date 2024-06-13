EWHS LASH Quartet performs Saturday at Edmonds Landing

Edmonds Landing presents Edmonds-Woodway High School’s LASH Quartet, performing at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15.
The performance will be held on the outdoor patio at Edmonds Landing (180 Second Avenue South), for an evening of music, wine and appetizers.
For more information, visit www.edmondslanding.com or call 425-744-1181.
