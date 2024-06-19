Fortuna Law offering ‘Pride in Edmonds’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ posters, stickers

Edmonds-based Fortuna Law PLLC is offering free “Pride in Edmonds” and “Black Lives Matter” posters and stickers to celebrate Pride Month and Juneteenth, while supplies last.

The poster and stickers were designed by Lilly Hendershot of The Branding Iron. They can be obtained at the law office, located at 144 Railroad Ave., Ste. 202, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.