Fortuna Law offering ‘Pride in Edmonds’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’ posters, stickers

Edmonds-based Fortuna Law PLLC is offering free “Pride in Edmonds” and “Black Lives Matter” posters and stickers to celebrate Pride Month and Juneteenth, while supplies last.
The poster and stickers were designed by Lilly Hendershot of The Branding Iron. They can be obtained at the law office, located at 144 Railroad Ave., Ste. 202, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Happy Juneteenth and Happy Pride Month, everyone!
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.