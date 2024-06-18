Foundation for Edmonds School District awards $285,000 in postsecondary scholarships in 2024  

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has awarded $285,000 in postsecondary scholarships to 93 graduating seniors from Edmonds Heights K-12, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Lynnwood High School, Meadowdale High School, Mountlake Terrace High School and Scriber Lake High School. In all, 111 donor-funded scholarships were awarded to students pursuing vocational, two- and four-year certificates or degrees next fall, the largest number of scholarships provided by the foundation to date.

This year’s winner of the $10,000 Innovation Scholarship is Kien Trung and the $2,000 Gaynelle Burdette Derr Memorial Scholarship is Parker Holladay.

The 2024 recipients of the Hazel and Morris Miller Memorial Scholarships ($3,000 – $5,000) are: Rohama Gishen, Annika Johnson, Charlotte Paynich, Amelie Medeiros, Visar Mecaj, Kevin Seng, Melissa Ryan, Jessica Phan, Aki Sano, Serinah Thompson, Jamison Davis, Angela Grachev.

Alison Dumo is this year’s recipient of the $5,000 Bumgarner Family Trust Scholarship. Waylisha Grey is the recipient of the $5,000 William Anderson III Memorial Scholarship. Alana Rector will receive the $4,000 Keith Ewing Memorial Scholarship. In partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Athlete Scholars program, 16 students received a scholar-athlete award ranging from $1,500-$4,000.

The 2024 scholarship award season also includes several scholarships as part of the foundation’s scholarship alliance. In partnership with the Lynnwood Rotary Club Foundation, 14 students will receive the Martha Lake Community/Lynnwood Rotary Club scholarship, ranging from $1,000 – $5,000. Jena Kirkman is the recipient of the Bernie Sigler Memorial Scholarship. In partnership with the Hubbard Family Foundation, 10 students will receive the Hubbard Family Foundation scholarship for $2,000.

Further new scholarships include the On-the-Job Training Program Scholarship, Reece Homes Scholarship, the Tyler Roberts Memorial Scholarship, the Caldart/Stadler Family Scholarship, the Miles Laven Memorial Scholarship and the McDevitt Family Earth Challenge Scholarship.

“I am so proud of the Class of 2024. They are a bright, dedicated, intelligent, and determined group of young people,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “We are excited for the possibilities that lay before these students and the incredible things they will do for our community. We continue to be thankful for the families and donors who make these scholarships possible and who continue making educational dreams come true.”

A complete list of scholarship recipients can be found on the foundation website.

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public-school district, serving more than 20,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell. On average, 33 percent of the district’s students are eligible for the federal free or reduced lunch program.