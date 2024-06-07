Foundation for Edmonds School District shares how Save the Arts Campaign funds will be deployed

The Foundation for Edmonds School District on Friday thanked the community for its outpouring of support for its Save the Arts campaign and provided an update on how the funds will be distributed.

“I am deeply humbled by our community’s rallying response to Save the Arts,” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “The passion, commitment and care expresses the deep commitment that our children should enjoy essential programs like the arts and it has been overwhelming.”

With significant budget cuts impacting students’ education, the foundation launched the Save the Arts campaign to restore and sustain the performing arts in middle and high schools. The foundation said Friday it wanted to provide transparency regarding how funds will be allocated to maximize the positive impact on students’ educational experiences. “Our current focus is on achievable goals and immediate needs while we look to create a longer-term strategy that builds financial sustainability for these important programs in the Edmonds School District,” Brandi said.

With the public’s support, the foundation has committed to raising $600,000 during the next two years to cover 1.4 full-time equivalents (FTEs) for middle and high school performing arts classes, grades 6-12. The target is $285,000 for the 2024-25 academic year and $315,000 for 2025-26. This will ensure that essential programs remain operational and provides bridge funding while the foundation develops long-term strategies for sustainable growth, Brandi said.

Concurrently, the foundation is working to establish an endowment fund for music, visual and performing arts in the Edmonds School District. “Support for the arts is part of the DNA of South Snohomish County,” Brandi said. “Edmonds itself has been named one of the best 100 communities for music education 13 times since 2005. The value of education in the visual and performing arts is unmistakable, developing all-around excellence in our students, enhancing the quality of life and the economic vitality of communities in the Edmonds School District.”

An endowment will create a sustainable source of funding, ensuring that arts programs continue to thrive perpetually, beyond the immediate needs addressed by this campaign, she said.

The foundation welcomes one-time gifts and multi-year pledges of all sizes for the Save the Arts Campaign (covering academic years 2024 – 2026), the arts endowment fund or wherever funds are needed most. “Every contribution helps secure excellence in education and a happier and more prosperous future for our entire community,” Brandi said.

Donations can be made at www.foundationesd.org or mailed to PO. Box 390, Lynnwood, WA 98046. For more information on contributing to the campaign or making a pledge, contact Deborah Brandi at deb@foundationesd.org or 425.431.7260.

“By focusing on middle and high school performing arts, we aim to make the most significant and immediate impact,” Brandi said. “Together, we can ensure that our students continue to benefit from the rich educational experiences that arts programs provide. Thank you for your support in preserving and nurturing the arts in our community.”