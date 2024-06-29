Free Edmonds Summer Concert Series returns July 7

The popular Edmonds free Summer Concerts in the Park is back, starting July 7. The public is invited to enjoy free music each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at City Park, Hazel Miller Plaza and Hickman Park starting July 7 and running until Aug. 27.

The series offers something for all ages and musical tastes, from world music, country, folk and pop to jazz, R&B, rock and reggae. Sunday concerts are sponsored Lynnwood Honda and Carter Motors/Lynnwood Acura. The Tuesday and Thursday concerts are sponsored by The Hazel Miller Foundation.

The first concert of the season — Sunday, July 7 at City Park — is Ockham’s Razor. Hailed as both Turbo Celtic and Ethno Punk, this Seattle band blends influences of Celtic and Irish folk music with rock, pop, gypsy jazz, punk, bluegrass and folk to carve out a unique sound in the Celtic folk music genre. The free show will run from 3-4 p.m. For more information on Ockham’s Razor, visit www.seattlerazors.com/home.

On Tuesday, July 9 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Hazel Miller Plaza, take in the sounds of the Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) Steel Pan Band. Led by percussionist Miho Takekama, the band includes university alumni, students and members of the PLU community performing a wide variety of popular and traditional arrangements for the steel drum. For more information about the band, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/plusteelband.

Rounding out the first week of the season is Michele D’Amour & The Love Dealers on Thursday, July 11 at Hazel Miller Plaza from 4:30-6 p.m. A blend of blues, old-school R&B, funk and soul, the group performs songs by iconic artists like Wilson Pickett, Stevie Wonder and The Meters, plus their own original danceable tunes. To learn more about the band, visit www.micheledamourandthelovedealers.com.

Summer Concerts in the Park is a program of the Edmonds Arts Commission. You can see a complete schedule of concerts here. All programs are subject to change.