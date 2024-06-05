From fire service to Landmark 99, mayor covers range of topics in Edmonds Rotary speech

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen touched on a wide range of topics during his Tuesday address at the monthly Rotary Club of Edmonds meeting. Although billed as the featured speaker, Rosen shared the limelight with Student of the Month Stone Kaufer, who preceded him to the podium. (See our earlier story on Kaufer and his award here).

After thanking Rotary and acknowledging Stone Kaufer’s honor – “how can you not be inspired by Stone” – Rosen dove directly into the range of issues and challenges facing the city.

“There’s a lot out there right now,” he began. “We’ve got the Comp Plan, the Landmark project, how to provide for fire and emergency services, red light cameras, the marsh, the wastewater plant, Perrinville Creek and other environmental projects, pedestrian safety, emergency preparedness and more. I meet with all directors every Monday and include managers every other week – these issues are our focus and we always have a lot to talk about.

“I am grateful that we are an engaged community,” he continued. “In the last election, 51% of the more than 31,000 registered Edmonds voters cast ballots — that’s second highest in the county, behind the town of Index which has just 126 registered voters.”

He went on to reference that as a nation, we’re spending too much time talking about left and right, saying that global events are “depressing at best,” and that the upcoming presidential campaign could further divide us, adding, “We know what it looked like last time, and we’re walking into that again. All of this concerns me – a lot.”

“Each of you cares a lot, and each of you is an influencer,” he said. “So here’s my ask: Regardless of where you stand, lead by example and with grace and respect.”

“Now I’ve just given you a list of things – so let’s have a conversation,” he added as he opened the session to questions and answers.

The first questioner asked for an update on the issue of accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

Rosen responded by referencing the recent state-level action that mandated an end to single-family zoning, and that while Edmonds has always allowed for attached ADUs, the city will now need to allow for detached ADUs as well.

“There’s lots of decisions that come with that,” he continued. “Things like parking, whether they can be used for short-term rentals, setback requirements, height limits and more. The council is actively discussing these and it is among the topics for a council study session later today. They will take action very soon, so if you have an opinion now is the time to express it.” (In the subsequent study session later that day, the council hammered out its recommendations regarding ADUs, which will be included on next week’s consent agenda for approval – read My Edmonds News coverage here).

The next question from the audience concerned how to provide for fire and EMS services beyond the Dec. 31, 2025, end of Edmonds’ contract with South County Fire.

Rosen pointed out that this issue, which was also explored during Tuesday’s council study session referenced above, has been in the spotlight ever since South County Fire (SCF) informed Edmonds that it was exercising its option to terminate the contract.

“We looked at a range of options,” he explained, “always keeping in mind that it’s more than fire – it also includes EMS (emergency medical services), rescue, and marine. One option that’s received lots of attention is starting up our own fire department. Cost will be a huge issue. If we build our own, there’s startup costs and we’ll need to continue contracting with SCF until we get up to speed – and we are in a sticky wicket because the costs for all of these services is increasing, but state law [which was approved by voter ballot measure] limits our ability to increase our property tax take to 1% per year. If we choose to join the RFA [Regional Fire Authority], the expense would come off the city books and shift it to the RFA, which would then turn to the voters who would decide at the ballot box how much they’re willing to spend for it. This would free up the city to focus on other stuff.”

Another question concerned providing for emergency access to the waterfront, an issue that remains unresolved since the 2019 Council decision to terminate the waterfront connector project.

“My personal bias is that we have to be there if someone is injured, have to get police there if there’s a crime, and have to get fire there to respond to emergencies,” he said. “Our options now are either a bridge or another at-grade crossing far enough away from the existing ones [e.g., south of the Unocal site] that the chance of all three being blocked at the same time is minimal. If it’s a bridge, I favor something that will get a vehicle over there – it could be a one-lane bridge, in which case we might need to leave a fire truck west of the tracks.”

The final question concerned the status of the proposed Landmark 99 property purchase in southeast Edmonds, now being considered by the council.

“While I have my personal opinions on this, there’s no doubt that the property has potential benefits and the area needs help,” he began. “It’s a 10-acre parcel, and for the city to have something like this offers lots of opportunities including housing, retail and the potential to start an economic chain reaction that would draw in other investors and businesses thereby making the whole corridor better.”

He went on to explain that while all of these are true, his personal feeling is that pursuing Landmark within the time parameters imposed by the purchase and sale agreement with the owners [the need to pay $1 million earnest money by March 31, 2025, and complete the $37 million purchase by Sept. 30, 2025] would be too onerous at this time when the city is already overburdened with a host of pressing issues.

“We are facing financial problems that require all hands on deck, and I believe the community needs to focus on what we need now,” he stressed. “There might be ways around it, and council is looking at these. Maybe we can work with partners, owners, etc. on something long term, but this would draw attention away from more immediate stuff that needs our full focus. My feeling is that given our current situation, we should walk away from it.”

In conclusion, Rosen reiterated how the city got into the current budget crisis – a $20 million shortfall fueled by faster-than-expected inflation, the need to pay competitive salaries, using one-time fund [e.g., ARPA) to balance the budget, not filling budgeted positions, and more.

“I’m advocating budgeting by priorities – let’s identify what’s important to the community and put our money there – and combine this with zero-based budgeting saying that you don’t get it again just because you got it in previous years,” he explained. “Rather than cutting things today to get to a number, I want to start zero-based and build to what we need. Let’s build to the future we want, not just cut to get the numbers down.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel