Happening nearby: Celebrate Colombian Independence Day at Seattle’s Woodland Park July 20

For the ninth year, the Colombian Foundation of the Northwest is presenting the Official Colombian Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 20 at Woodland Park, 1000 N. 50th St., Seattle.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., includes performances, art, music and food.

This family-friendly event is free of charge. The celebration features a performance by singer Luis Ángel Díaz, son of vallenato legend “El Cacique” Diomedes Díaz, as well as other renowned artists and presentations. The lineup includes traditional dances, and the crowd will also be treated to a special performance by world salsa champions Brando Perez and Viviana Vargas, directly from Colombia.

The event also features Lynnwood resident Jaime Méndez, former Univision Seattle news anchor and now CEO of Se Habla Media, a partner of the My Neighborhood News Network.

Indulge in traditional Colombian delicacies or snacks from the international food court, and enjoy refreshments in the beer garden. Don’t miss the crowning of Miss Colombian Independence Seattle 2024. Various activities will be available throughout the day, including a dog costume contest. Bring your furry friends dressed in traditional Colombian attire to compete for a tasty prize.

Learn more here.