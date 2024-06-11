Happening nearby: Summer celebration at the Miyawaki Forest in Shoreline June 29

The Miyawaki Forest in Shoreline is hosting a summer celebration from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at 18501 Linden Ave. N.

Last December, the forest was planted by community volunteers on vacant land adjacent to the Shoreline Historical Museum. It’s now one of 203 Miyawaki urban pocket forests worldwide supported by the international initiative SUGi. The Miyawaki method means very densely planting native species to form a self-sustaining forest within several years. Shoreline’s forest will filter airborne pollutants, reduce urban heat, mitigate flooding, capture CO₂, attract pollinators and improve the wellbeing of members of the community.

During the June 29 meeting, you can learn what’s growing, read the new bilingual English-Lushootseed signs identifying the forest’s 43 native species and enjoy Seattle Kokon Taiko and JHP Legacy Ghanian drummers. There will be information booths, food will be available for purchase from the Paparepas Venezuelan food truck and plenty of space for picnicking.

