Helen Stead: Mass June 26 for devoted member of Holy Rosary Parish

Helen Nicklas Stead

October 23rd, 1929 – June 10th, 2024

Helen was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1929. She was the best wife and mother God created. The most important thing in the world to Helen was her husband George and her children. She wished only for them to do their best and be happy.

Mom was a great listener and would give advice only if asked. She loved to create and was very talented in her role as a paralegal, sewing and tailoring clothes, crocheting beautiful afghans, and knitting stylish, practical fisherman sweaters and gloves.

A devoted member of Holy Rosary Parish, she was an amazing cook, and her activities included backpacking, camping, hiking, gardening, and other activities with friends and family. Her love of others, wit, and quick, subtle smile was contagious to everyone who was lucky enough to share life with her.

Helen and George had a very happy, loving marriage from 1953 until his passing in 2018. They had a mutual passion for steelhead fishing on the Olympic Peninsula, Husky football and basketball, and of course the beloved Mariners, never giving up their seats even in their bleakest seasons.

Mom was happiest being with George, which included early years in a canoe, later a McKenzie boat, and eventually a bigger boat.

Mom and Dad did all the household chores and yard work until their late 80s, when they would still park far from the grocery store door to avoid taking a spot from the ‘old folks’.

We miss our Mom but know she is just where she wants to be, by the heavenly side of Dad and her son Mark. May God be generously holding her hand every moment of every day.

A Mass will be held for friends and family at Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds on June 26th at 10:30 AM.

As a donation, please offer a prayer for our family and country.