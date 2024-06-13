Injuries send two to hospitals after fire Wednesday in Mountlake Terrace

Two people were taken to local hospitals Wednesday afternoon after being injured as a result of a fire at an apartment complex near Lake Ballinger in Mountlake Terrace.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley, one woman and one man were outside the apartment building when firefighters arrived.

“The woman had burns and smoke inhalation, and was taken to Harborview (Medical Center),” Veley said. “The man was also suffering from smoke inhalation and was taken to Swedish Edmonds.”

Neither of the injuries to the woman and man were life-threatening, Veley said.

A 911 call reported a porch fire at the 4-unit building just after 12:40 p.m., according to a news release. While firefighters kept flames contained to the original unit, fire spread to the attic and took more than a half-hour to get under control.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the fire from 13 different fire stations, according to a news report.

“Thank you Shoreline Fire Department for your help with this response,” according a post on the X (formerly Twitter) page of South County Fire. “We also appreciate Support 7 and American Red Cross Northwest Region volunteers for assisting at least nine people temporarily displaced by the fire. South County Fire is investigating the cause.”