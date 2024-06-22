International torch relay makes a stop in Edmonds Friday

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, an international torch relay, made its annual visit to Edmonds Friday.

The international team of runners began the Edmonds leg of their journey in the Edmonds Ace Hardware parking lot Friday afternoon, with Council President Vivian Olson carrying the torch to Civic Park. The runners then brought the message of peace to the children of the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club. There, runners offered educational presentations promoting self-esteem and the oneness of humanity.

For over 35 years, the Peace Run has traversed over 160 nations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia as a symbol of humanity’s universal aspiration for a more peaceful world. Since the inaugural Run in 1987, more than 7 million people have participated. Commendations have come from many world figures including Pope Francis (who lit the Peace Torch in March at the Vatican), President Nelson Mandela, President Mikhail Gorbachev, Mother Teresa, Olympians, state governors, city mayors and celebrities across the world.

The Peace Run was inspired by visionary Sri Chinmoy to give citizens a dynamic way to express their own hopes and dreams for a more harmonious world. An athlete, philosopher, artist, musician and poet, Sri Chinmoy dedicated his life to advancing the ideals of world harmony and said, “How can we have peace? Not by talking about peace, but by walking along the road of peace.”

— Photos by Julia Wiese