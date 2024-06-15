June 27 ‘Kicking Gas’ offers information on subsidies for electrifying homes

Kicking Gas, in partnership with the local Sno-Isle Sierra Club and Homes and Hope Community Land Trust, is hosting a free online information session from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 27 aimed at encouraging homeowners to convert from gas, oil, or wood for heating and cooking to electric heat pumps and induction stoves.

Subsidies of 20% or 50% — up to a $7,500 cap for heat pumps and $1,000 for induction stoves — are available for Snohomish County and Whidbey Island residents who meet program requirements.

During the Zoom information session, the Kicking Gas team will explain how the program works. Among the topics, according to a news release: the health impacts of fossil fuels in the home, heat pumps and the installation process, and financing options. Attendees will receive guidance, answers to questions, and learn about subsidies and financing available to those who make the switch, the news release said.

Last year, Kicking Gas converted 117 homes on Whidbey Island to heat pumps. This year, organizers hope to help 150 renters and homeowners with their heating and cooking conversions. Read more about the program at www.kickgasnow.org.

“Kicking Gas is a grassroots campaign with volunteers from the Whidbey Island and Snohomish County communities,” said Derek Hoshiko, the program’s campaign director. “Attending an info session is a requirement to qualify for one of our subsidies and a great opportunity to get to know us.”

You can register at www.kickgasnow.org/events/info-session-6/27/24.

There will be info sessions monthly. Learn more at www.kickgasnow.org/events.