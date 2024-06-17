League of Women Voters sets candidate forum series for primary election

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) and the 2024 Forum Partnership Coalition — AAUW, Edmonds College, The Daily Herald, KSER/KXIR, NAACP–Snohomish County, Sno-Isle Libraries, Sultan School District and TurkPride.tv — offer a robust candidate forum series for the primary election.

2024 is a state and national election year beginning with the primaries on August 6. Voters will make decisions on congressional representatives, a wide range of statewide offices, all Washington state legislative representatives, many state senators and other positions.

These forums are nonpartisan: the League does not endorse or oppose candidates or parties, and all candidates in each race are invited to take part. Questions cover a wide range of issues and are designed to help voters understand candidate positions, qualifications and experience.

How to watch

Watch each forum live on the LWVSC YouTube Channel at the times listed above. Access each live stream event, video and podcasts on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website (lwvsnoho.org) or on the League’s YouTube Channel and podcast channel (lwvsnoho.podbean.com).