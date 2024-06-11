Letter to the editor: Applause for Edmonds-Woodway players

Editor:

After reading about the school district’s terrible plans to cut funding for the Arts, I decided to attend Midsummer Night’s Dream 1999 by the Edmonds Woodway High School Players. It was the most heartfelt drama experience I have ever had.

When I arrived on Sunday afternoon, the theater had no power. Students rushed in and out of the building, carrying props. They hoped to perform somewhere else on campus but were waiting for permission. At one point, they began to move everything back, only to take it all out again minutes later. Finally, they set up in the Great Hall to put on the play, all within a half hour or so.

Since this was the last performance for their beloved drama teacher Bruce Mindt, who is retiring, the students put every ounce of their endless youthful energy into it. The echoes made it hard to hear some words clearly, yet without all their props, their sound system, their set, their stage, they made it work. At the end, not only were the performers crying as they gave a tribute of flowers to their teacher, but I was crying, and I didn’t know any of them. I left the play just glowing.

You don’t need perfection when you have heart, and these kids had that down pat. They will never forget that poignant moment in time. Whatever taxpayer money went into this program—for the teacher, for the building, for any additional costs—it was money well spent.

Arlene Williams

Edmonds