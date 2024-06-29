Letter to the editor: City must reverse critical aquifer recharge area decision

Editor:

The City of Edmonds has just adopted a new critical aquifer recharge area (CARA) ordinance in spite of scientific evidence from the Olympic Water District about the presence of forever chemicals (PFAS) in stormwater. The changed CARA code will allow contaminated stormwater to infiltrate into the Deer Creek drinking water aquifer in southern Edmonds.

PFAS can pass from pregnant women to their infants, cause cancers, liver disease, etc. I would recommend that you not take my word for it but (1) Watch the 2019 film Dark Waters available on Netflix about lawyer Robert Bilott’s successful battle against DuPont for contaminating the groundwater in West Virginia, and Ohio with PFOA (their PFAS was used in Teflon) with tragic results to the residents. And (2) read the article “How 3M Discovered, Then Concealed, The Dangers of Forever Chemicals” in the May 27, 2024 New Yorker, available online.

This city decision must be reversed. The risks of these chemicals entering the aquifer are just too great.

Robert Chaffee

Edmonds