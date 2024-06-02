Letter to the editor: Council should defer vote on ADU ordinance

Editor:

The Edmonds Planning and Development (PD) Department is expediting the adoption of updated ADU code by requesting approval of a draft ordinance on June 4, 2024. ACE continues to recommend that council approve only the minimum HB1337 requirements and subsequently plan for evaluation of the successes and shortcomings in the revised ADU/DADU code. As previously stated [Reader view: Let’s establish a two-step process for accessory dwelling unit code revisions – My Edmonds News], these updates exceed the requirements in HB1337 and are therefore discretionary.

The city council public hearing May 21 raised a myriad of wide-ranging related issues that further argue for (1) initially implementing the requirements of HB1337 narrowly and/or (2) postponing implementation to 2025 to allow assessment of additional concerns. These issues require answers prior to the adoption of the ordinance and implementation of the code updates. [Click here to listen to the issues raised: Video Outline – Edmonds, WA (iqm2.com)]

A resident comment from last year is important food for thought: ADUs will be built in Edmonds for the purpose of short-term rental (AirBnB, VRBO, etc.) unless the code prohibits or restricts them. There are negative consequences of allowing unlimited short-term rentals (STRs) all over town. Please review the STR restrictions recently implemented in Chelan County.

It is not clear why, at this early date, we must implement changes not required by HB 1337. Ask council to defer voting on the ordinance and further consider public input by emailing city council at council@edmondswa.gov and ccing Mike.Rosen@edmondswa.gov

Karen Haase Herrick

Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE) President