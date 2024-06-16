Letter to the editor: Thanks to youth commission coordinator

Editor:

Thank you for your service, Casey Colley. I regret you are being let go by the City of Edmonds.

The city council definitely valued your part-time position as the youth commission coordinator and voted last year to fund it in the 2024 budget. But the mayor unilaterally removed this position. I was saddened by this layoff news that I received, and it might signal a collapse of this commission. I certainly hope not as youth are our future.

Your role as the youth coordinator since 2018 has been invaluable and think how many kids’ lives you have touched and/or changed while working with them these past few years. Your work ethic and time spent with our youth commission went beyond your part-time position and your good work has been noticed by many. Your sensitivity, humor and empathy for all these challenging issues facing our youth will definitely help you in your next job.

The contrast of saving a relatively small amount of wages in this area while the city continues to spend gross amounts of money with the Comp Plan consultants or the Landmark consultants is striking. This stellar, hard-working employee who challenges our youth and has a great track record is laid off because the city cannot afford her estimated $40,000 salary. Casey, maybe you will be better off leaving Edmonds as there are better cities in the region to work for these days. Count me in as a reference and Happy Trails until we meet again!

Diane Buckshnis

Edmonds