Letter to the editor: What should city do with excess revenue from red light camera program?

Editor:

City council is considering a proposal to add between two and nine red light cameras to intersections along Highway 99 and Highway 104. There will be an anticipated 12,000 tickets (for $1.5-plus million in increased gross revenue) from the five school zone cameras authorized last year. What is the rush to add up to nine red light cameras for an anticipated revenue increase of $3.7 million per year?

Given the discussion regarding equitable treatment of the lower -income and multi-ethnic Highway 99 subarea, I find it concerning that the Highway 99 community is being told that its only options for traffic safety are punitive and extractive red light cameras. So I offer the following amendments:

I intend to make a motion at Tuesday’s council meeting that we amend the proposed ordinance to include: “Revenue Restrictions. All of the extra revenue generated by the addition of automated traffic safety cameras in the City of Edmonds shall be restricted within the General Fund and may only be used for the purposes of traffic safety improvements and to fund public amenities within 0.5 geographic mile of the location of each operational traffic camera.” I intend to make a motion at Tuesday’s council meeting that the term of the red light camera ordinance be sunset after five years, after which point the red light camera program will be discontinued so that we can independently analyze whether the red light cameras modified driver behavior at the affected intersections and led to less collisions.

Regards,

Jenna Nand

Edmonds City Council