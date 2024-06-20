McDonald McGarry Insurance 15th annual shredding event and food drive June 29

Gather your documents to be securely shredded. McDonald McGarry Insurance is hosting its shredding event and food drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29 at 630 Main St.

As in past years, McDonald McGarry will be partnering with Grange Insurance and LeMay Mobile Shredding to have a truck on site. You’ll be able to watch your documents being shredded in real time on the truck’s monitors. While the truck will be at the insurance agency until 1 p.m., it fills up quickly. There is a limit of four bags or boxes of documents per person to be shredded.

McDonald McGarry will be collecting food for people and pets to be donated to the Edmonds Food Bank, so consider bringing along some food or kibble for people and animals in need. (Cash donations are also welcome.) Over the years, this event has sent over nine trucks full of food and donations to the food bank.

Questions can be emailed to info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com or by calling the office at 425-774-3200.