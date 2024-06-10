Meet Chris Eck at Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s Conversation with Council event June 20

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable is hosting Edmonds City Councilmember Chris Eck during its next Conversation with Council event from 8-9 a.m. Thursday, June 20 at the Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

This is an opportunity for community to get to know councilmembers in an informal setting. The Civic Roundtable invites the community to join for a cup of coffee, informal conversation and dialogue with Eck, who was elected in November 2023.

There is no charge for the event, but RSVP as space is limited to simanton@comcast.net.