‘Memo’ on emergency housing a hoax, City of Edmonds says

Some Edmonds residents reporting having a memo — printed on City of Edmonds letterhead — posted on their doors stating that the city was going to use part of their property for temporary emergency housing.
It’s a hoax, said city spokesperson Kelsey Foster, who directed us to a statement on the city’s Facebook page.
“We want to assure you that nothing in this letter is factual and it was not sent out from the city,” the statement said.
That is probably down the road a way but you can guarantee government wants to make property ownership much more expensive. They/government thinks they need a bigger share of your existence. I do however ask political leaders and activists to bear the weight of their policies like being the first to fill their homes with immigrants and the first to drain their bank accounts in support of as a example. Hard to gain support when you don’t walk the talk.
