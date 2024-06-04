Registration open for MTHS STEM and Journalism Summer Camp 2024

Mountlake Terrace High School’s STEM, Hawkeye journalism staff and MTHS student leadership is sponsoring “STEM & Journalism Summer Camp 2024,” to be held Aug. 20-22.
Programs are for students entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade in the fall. All sessions will be taught at Mountlake Terrace High School.
Session times each day include Session 1: 9 a.m.-noon; Session 2: 1-4 p.m; and Combo Session: 9 a.m.-4 p.m, according to a news release. Combo students should plan on bringing a lunch each day.
Costs are $100 for STEM program, $80 for the Journalism program and $180 for both.
For more information, contact Debra Davenport at davenportd@edmonds.wednet.edu.
