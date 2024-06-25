No Pride flag flying at Edmonds City Hall this year

In a change from recent years, the City of Edmonds didn’t fly a Pride flag outside of Edmonds City Hall during LGBTQ Pride Month. Pride is celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The flag flew outside city hall for the first time in 2021, under Mayor Mike Nelson’s administration.

In a statement Monday, city spokesperson Kelsey Foster said that “the placement of different flags on City Hall can have multiple implications. It can visually demonstrate the city’s support for a segment of the community or an issue. It can also be exclusionary in that it can also make a statement by what flags we do not put up.

“We decided that our actions this year would be focused primarily on supporting local community groups in their efforts on education and inclusion. We hope that our support of events like Juneteenth at the Beach and the Pride event at Civic Park have made a difference, and hope to continue these, and other, partnerships in the future.”

The City of Edmonds partnered with a range of organizations to sponsor Pride events throughout the month, including a celebration at Civic Park June 22.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen said in a followup email that he hopes to join with the Edmonds City Council in reviewing “existing policies, or creating policies where none might exist around topics such as this. And it isn’t just about flags, but also things like the issuing of proclamations, resolutions or letters of support. This is one part of the conversation we as a community will be having regarding what the role of government in Edmonds should look like in the future,” Rosen added.