North Sound Church offering grief support sessions starting June 19

North Sound Church in Edmonds is starting a grief support session called GriefShare for the community. Starting this Wednesday, June 19, the group will meet every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Little White Chapel at 404 Bell S., Edmonds.

The 13-week program is free for all those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. While the program has a biblical perspective, the principles and practical applications are universal and helpful, so it is open to all who may need the support, the church said.

Study guides and light snacks will be provided for the sessions. For more information, contact finnyp@northsoundchurch.com or call 425-776-9800.