Nourishing Network hosting free summer day camps for kids

Starting July 1, three locations in South Snohomish County will be offering three-hour day camps for children ages 5-18. Made possible through the Nourishing Network and its partners, these free day camps will feature free lunch options and fun outdoor activities until Aug. 22, when children will begin to start their new school year.

Monday through Thursday, sites hosting these camps are as follows:

Bicentennial Park

4105 222nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

Times: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

Community Life Center- beginning July 15 due to repairs at facility



19820 Scriber Lake Rd. Lynnwood

Times: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lunch: 12:30 p.m.

Spruce Elementary School



17405 Spruce Way, Lynnwood

Times: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.

No preregistration is required for children to participate in this program but parents will be required to complete a waiver prior to their child’s attendance. To enroll, drop by at the Spruce Elementary or Bicentennial Park locations at their respective start times.