Overnight I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures June 3-7 for light rail work

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension, Sound Transit will close lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 overnight June 3-7, including:
– The right lane on southbound I-5 between the 44th Avenue West on-ramp and 220th Street Southwest from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, June 3, through Friday morning, June 7.
– The two right lanes on northbound I-5 between SR 104 and the 220th Street Southwest off-ramp from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, June 3, through Friday morning, June 7.
– The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, June 3, through Friday morning, June 7.
– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 220th Street Southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, June 3, through Friday morning, June 7.
