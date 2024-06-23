Pacific Little League’s Ruby Cretin first girl to make league baseball all-star team

Pacific Little League, which includes baseball and softball players from Edmonds and Lynnwood, announced a milestone: Ruby Cretin is the first girl in the league’s 60-year history to make a baseball all-star team.
Ruby, who was named to the intermediates baseball division all star team of 11- to 13-year-olds, has been playing baseball in Pacific Little League (PLL) since she was 5 years old. She also plays softball in PLL.
The Intermediates District 1 all-star tournament runs through June 28 at Legion Field in Everett.
Congratulations Rocket!
