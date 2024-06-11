Donors needed to protect Red Cross blood supply

As World Blood Donor Day approaches on June 14, the American Red Cross stresses that blood donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood and donors giving platelets.

Record-breaking summer travel and severe weather conditions are expected to persist all season long, which may prevent donors from being able to give. When fewer people donate, less blood is available for hospital patients.

Make a blood donation a priority this summer. Book a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

World Blood Donor Day

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply, and to recognize volunteer blood donors. This is the perfect time to give, especially for those who haven’t given in a while, or who have never given before.

Those who come to give June 10-30 will get a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. See RedCrossBlood.org/DoGood for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 10-30

King

Auburn

6/19/2024: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 100 N Street SE

Bellevue

6/13/2024: 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Bellevue Ward, 10675 NE 20th St

6/14/2024: 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Bellevue Family YMCA, 14230 Bel-Red Road

6/18/2024: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., LDS Lake Hills Main Street, 14536 Main Street

6/26/2024: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Avalon Towers Bellevue, 10349 NE 10th St

Black Diamond

6/25/2024: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Sawyer Church, 31605 Lake Sawyer Rd SE

Burien

6/13/2024: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., LDS Seattle Stake, 14022 Ambaum Blvd SW

Federal Way

6/27/2024: 1-6 p.m., Church of LDS Federal Way, 34815 Weyerhaeuser Way S

Kirkland

6/21/2024: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Kirkland, 7720 126th Ave NE

Newcastle

6/12/2024: 1-6 p.m., Avalon Newcastle Commons, 13398 Newcastle Commons Dr

Redmond

6/17/2024: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Redmond Community Center, 6505 176th Ave NE

Sammamish

6/10/2024: 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Sammamish Community YMCA, 831 228th Ave SE

6/19/2024: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pine Lake Covenant Church, 1715 228th Ave SE

Seattle

6/10/2024: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Avenue South

6/17/2024: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., American Red Cross Seattle Chapter, 1900 25th Avenue South

6/20/2024: 1 p.m. -6 p.m., Seattle First Baptist Church, 1111 Harvard Ave

6/28/2024: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Meridian Center for Health, 10521 Meridian Ave N

Shoreline

6/21/2024: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Shoreline Elks Lodge, 14625 15th Ave NE

_______________

Kitsap

Bremerton

6/20/2024: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Church of LDS Silverdale, 9256 Nels Nelson Road NW

6/24/2024: 2-7 p.m., Marvin Williams Recreation Center, 725 Park Ave

Suquamish

6/25/2024: noon-4:30 p.m., Clearwater Casino, 15347 Suquamish Way NE

_______________

Lewis

Chehalis

6/25/2024: 10 a.m-3 p.m., Lewis County Old Courthouse, 351 NW North Ave

6/27/2024: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., United Methodist Church, 16 South Market Blvd

Toledo

6/21/2024: 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., LDS – Central WA Toledo, 122 Henriot Road

_______________

Pierce

Tacoma

6/11/2024: noon-5 p.m., Boy Scouts of America, 4802 S 19th Street

_______________

Snohomish

Everett

6/28/2024: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Everett Elks Lodge, 2802 Hoyt Ave

Mill Creek

6/18/2024: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., City of Mill Creek, 15720 Main St

Stanwood

6/27/2024: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Foursquare Church Stanwood, 27008 90th Ave NW

_______________

Thurston

Olympia

6/24/2024: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd

6/26/2024: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Nisqually Building, 9341 4th Ave NE

Tumwater

6/12/2024: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Mountain View Church, 940 Israel Road SW

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.