Poet’s Corner: Gift Exchange, Kitchen Magic, Shavings

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
Gift Exchange
On a whim I change your old home-made formula
Cuppa water, fourth of a cuppa sugar
Now it’s a fancy exotic blend from an upscale nursery
“Wild flower-infused “ it claims, “With steam-distilled hydrosols
Of flowers most visited by hummingbirds.”
Worth a try, I figure
Next morning you begin rewarding me with
Visit after flitting visit, often hovering almost still
Your scarlet throat ablaze
Its iridescent sheen radiating
Wave after pulsing wave of green energy
I echo your presence outside my steamy window
Inside I’m glowing
As my happily hummed refrain from a Golden Oldie
Sends you my “thank you”
Out back in that green sanctuary
A shiny new bounty of seeds
Sways in the breeze
At first unnoticed, it now overflows
With eager small chickadee beaks
Two small squirrels perform their seed-stealing acrobatics
Before twin Stellar Jays in a blazing blue flash
Screech competitors away
Nearby, curious crows gather in groups to discuss:
Are those tiny morsels worth all that effort?
Reaching consensus, they waddle and hop away
Thank you all, for your endless entertainment
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~
Kitchen Magic
Waves waft into me from our small kitchen
Beef, fat, onions, olive oil maybe
Heat wraps itself around the food…and me.
Beneath all those aromas, constant scrapings
Clatterings, openings, dumpings.
Cooking and concocting is well under way.
Above it all, the most beautiful sound
Her contented humming, a gentle tune
Song title unknown
But emotion utterly familiar
My sweet, happy cooker.
Rising with the vapors she prizes
Memories of her own beloved mother
Season the recipes written in that old-timey hand
Her love and their loving spirit surround us all.
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~
Shavings
I grimace at my half-awake face in the bathroom mirror.
Mint-scented foam drips from an unshaven cheek.
My cheap disposable Gillette
Performs its mundane morning duty
As stubble flows stubbornly down the drain.
Miraculously, no blood leaks from shaky errant strokes.
Another day begins.
Years and years ago, I recall, 8th Grade year,
I worked an ancient hand plane back and forth.
Curled wood shavings littered the scarred woodshop tabletop.
Fine-grained oak resisted my crude, untrained efforts
To complete the simple squaring of a would-be lamp.
A year or two later at an overnight camp-out on a chilly July night
My Boy Scout buddies and I crouched near a pile of sticks
Oh so carefully arranged in tent-like formation
Novice hands wielding sharp knives
Shaving small splinters from alder or cedar we’d scrounged.
We young fire-starters eagerly, anxiously learned our craft.
Yes, we were hungry to learn new things that night
But most of all, eager to eat!
Ah, the many trails we travel, the tales and tailings we leave behind
Marking the moments that have made us who we were meant to be.
Tom Fortin
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
About the poet:
I’m a longtime, retired high school and community college teacher with plenty of time now for “Fooling with Words.” My active interest in creating my own poetry was launched by that Bill Moyers-titled PBS series in 1998. And lately I enjoy becoming more public with my poetic attempts.
I love my present Lynnwood/Edmonds/Sno-King life. The vibrant artistic climate surrounding us here today fills my heart — and my poetic spirit — to overflowing.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.