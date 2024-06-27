Pride flag now flying at Edmonds City Hall

Responding to public concerns about the City of Edmonds’ decision not to fly the Pride flag at Edmonds City Hall during Pride Month this year, the city installed the flag on Thursday.
In a statement Thursday announcing the flag’s installation, the city expressed gratitude “to all who reached out to us personally to share the impact that not seeing the Pride flag on city hall had on you. It has given us much to think about.”
Pride is celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The flag flew outside city hall for the first time in 2021, under Mayor Mike Nelson’s administration. But it was not installed at city hall this year, with the explanation in a city statement last week that “the placement of different flags on City Hall can have multiple implications. It can visually demonstrate the city’s support for a segment of the community or an issue. It can also be exclusionary in that it can also make a statement by what flags we do not put up.”
In its Thursday statement, the city pointed to its “commitment to action during Pride month. We’ve been proud of the significant increase in our support for the LGBTQ+ community this year.” The city’s activities in 2024, which were planned with help from community groups, included nine separate Pride events. Participants wrote grants and secured sponsors to cover $15,000 in expenses, and city staff members donated “significant personal volunteer hours” and made financial contributions,” the city said.
“We were humbled by the impact that these activities had on so many who reached out to us to say thank you,” the statement said. “However, what we did not do was fully acknowledge the significance of the flag on city hall. Actions speak louder than words, and symbols can often speak louder than actions. It is back.”
OK, now can we go with a rainbow-only flag that represents the whole community equally? I’ll provide it if the city can’t find one.
Thank you, to the city of Edmonds, and everyone’s passion for the LGBTQ+ community. Love is love, and love is what wins!
I have a gay son and actually didn’t have an issue with the decision not to fly the pride flag because we do not fly a flag for other months so seemed ok.
Why don’t we fly a flag for Black History Month or AAPI Month? Seems to me if we recognize one month with a flag we should recognize all months that celebrate these things.
We also do not do a good job of acknowledging those who celebrate holidays other than Christmas.
Either we are inclusive of ALL or we are not – shouldn’t pick and choose which things are represented.
Seems like now would be an excellent time for Edmonds to establish a formal flag flying city policy. From a practical standpoint, if one special flag is allowed on a government building, then other special flags must be also allowed as well. Otherwise wouldn’t it be an act of discrimination?
Here’s a site to help get the policy started – https://mrsc.org/explore-topics/facilities/management/flag-display
Whether flag-flying on government property implicates constitutional issues, including but not limited to violation of the 1st or 14th Amendments, depends on whether the government decides to fly the flag as a matter of public policy or if it chooses to fly certain flags per requests of private groups. The US Supreme Court jurisprudence addressing this issue is clear.
I think the problem was that having flown the flag for a number of years, suddenly they didn’t. A consistent approach, and an even-handed policy would help. Special flags for one day or perhaps a week? None but state and national flags? Now that Pride month is almost over, community discussion and conversation might be able to frame a policy we could all live with.
And thanks to those who put the flag back up – a good and supportive response to those who were troubled by the absence of the flag.
I don’t feel very included as a woman..can we get a women flag..
