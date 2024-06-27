Pride flag now flying at Edmonds City Hall

Responding to public concerns about the City of Edmonds’ decision not to fly the Pride flag at Edmonds City Hall during Pride Month this year, the city installed the flag on Thursday.

In a statement Thursday announcing the flag’s installation, the city expressed gratitude “to all who reached out to us personally to share the impact that not seeing the Pride flag on city hall had on you. It has given us much to think about.”

Pride is celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. The flag flew outside city hall for the first time in 2021, under Mayor Mike Nelson’s administration. But it was not installed at city hall this year, with the explanation in a city statement last week that “the placement of different flags on City Hall can have multiple implications. It can visually demonstrate the city’s support for a segment of the community or an issue. It can also be exclusionary in that it can also make a statement by what flags we do not put up.”

In its Thursday statement, the city pointed to its “commitment to action during Pride month. We’ve been proud of the significant increase in our support for the LGBTQ+ community this year.” The city’s activities in 2024, which were planned with help from community groups, included nine separate Pride events. Participants wrote grants and secured sponsors to cover $15,000 in expenses, and city staff members donated “significant personal volunteer hours” and made financial contributions,” the city said.

“We were humbled by the impact that these activities had on so many who reached out to us to say thank you,” the statement said. “However, what we did not do was fully acknowledge the significance of the flag on city hall. Actions speak louder than words, and symbols can often speak louder than actions. It is back.”