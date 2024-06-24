Proposed Town of Woodway property tax levy topic of public meeting June 29

Starting this Saturday, June 29, the Town of Woodway is hosting a series of public meetings to discuss a proposal for a potential Woodway property tax levy.

You can attend the June 29 meeting either in person at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W.

Woodway, or virtually via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 493 420 005#.

According to information posted as part of a Q & A on the topic , Woodway faces a long-term structural financial deficit due to state limitations on the town’s largest source of revenue – property tax. “This situation is not unique to Woodway – most cities in Washington are faced with a similar challenge,” the information page notes. “The problem is perhaps more acute in Woodway because property taxes represent a disproportionately large percentage of the town’s total operating budget.”

Woodway’s mayor and town council have made it a priority this year to develop a strategy to address the

town’s deteriorating financial condition.

Additional meetings are scheduled on this topic in July. They include:

Tuesday July 9, 6 p.m., online only through MS Teams: www.townofwoodway.com/calendar_app/calendar_event_detail.html?eventId=479&date=7/9/2024&show=no

Saturday July 27, 10 a.m., in person at town hall and online through MS Teams:

If you have questions about the potential levy, contact Town Administrator Eric Faison at eric@townofwoodway.com or 206-542-4443.