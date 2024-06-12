Public hearing on green building incentives at Edmonds Planning Board’s June 12 meeting

The Edmonds Planning Board will hold a public hearing Wednesday, June 12 on green building incentives pilot code amendments and also discuss a city tree canopy cover goal update and a transportation plan update

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Edmonds City Hall 121 5th Ave. N., third floor Brackett Room. Or you can view remotely via Zoom here. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and passcode is 007978. Or you can attend via telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782